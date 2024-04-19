© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Senator John Barrasso announces a run for re-election

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 19, 2024 at 1:12 PM MDT

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) has announced he will seek re-election for another six year term. His campaign released a video of his formal election announcement on Wednesday.

In it, he criticized President Joe Biden and his handling of the border crisis and condemned his "out of control spending." Barrasso also highlighted his fight to protect Wyoming's energy industry.

Barrasso was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2007 and has since been re-elected to two six year terms in 2012 and 2018.

Republican Reid Rasner of Casper has announced he is running against Barrasso for the U.S. Senate to represent Wyoming. He’s the founder and CEO of Omnivest Financial.
Tags
SenateSenator John BarrassoU.S. Congress
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
Related Content