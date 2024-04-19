Senator John Barrasso announces a run for re-election

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) has announced he will seek re-election for another six year term. His campaign released a video of his formal election announcement on Wednesday.

In it, he criticized President Joe Biden and his handling of the border crisis and condemned his "out of control spending." Barrasso also highlighted his fight to protect Wyoming's energy industry.

Barrasso was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2007 and has since been re-elected to two six year terms in 2012 and 2018.

Republican Reid Rasner of Casper has announced he is running against Barrasso for the U.S. Senate to represent Wyoming. He’s the founder and CEO of Omnivest Financial.