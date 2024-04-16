Debut books that made authors stars — and new releases you shouldn't miss
Host Scott Tong speaks with Here & Now‘s go-to book expert, Traci Thomas of “The Stacks” podcast, about author debuts: books that put an author on the map or were one-hit wonders.
Thomas also has some new debuts to look out for.
Debuts that put folks on the map
- “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison
- “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini
- “Carrie” by Stephen King
- “Where the Line Bleeds” by Jesmyn Ward
- “The Joy Luck Club” by Amy Tan
Debuts that were one-hit wonders, or their first book was the lasting success
- “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee
- “Gone with the Wind” by Margaret Mitchell
- “Wuthering Heights” by Emily Brontë
- “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton
Authors with strong debuts and successful careers who have books out this year
- Crystal Hana Kim (“The Stone Home” out April 2)
- Danzy Senna (“Colored Television” out Sept. 3)
- Hanif Abdurraqib (“There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension” out March 26)
- Akwaeke Emezi (“Little Rot” out June 18)
2024 debuts I’m excited about
- “Dixon, Descending” by Karen Outen
- “A Fire So Wild” by Sarah Ruiz-Grossman
- “Oye” by Melissa Mogollon
- “Bones Worth Breaking” by David Martinez
- “Mean Boys” by Geoffrey Mak
- “A Small Apocalypse” by Laura Chow Reeve
- “Acts of Forgiveness” by Maura Cheeks
- “Broughtupsy” by Christina Cooke
- “City of Laughter” by Temim Fruchter
- “Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum” by Antonia Hylton
- “Here After” by Amy Lin
Want more debut author suggestions? Check out the podcast “Debutiful” hosted by Adam Vitcavage.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.