Can changing media consumption change your political views?

According to a recent New York Times/Sienna College poll, 100% of Republican respondents who watch Fox News said they were voting for former President Donald Trump. But among Republicans who got their news from less conservative sources, that dropped to 79%, with 13% saying they’d vote for President Biden.

That poll begs the question: Would changing your media consumption change your views? Well, a study released in 2022 by political scientists Joshua Kalla and David Broockman looked at that question, by having Fox News viewers switch to CNN for a month.

Host Robin Young talks to Joshua Kalla about the findings of the research they did during the run-up to the 2020 election.

