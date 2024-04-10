Around Wyoming, Wednesday, April 10

A former Cheyenne Post Six baseball player recently hit two home runs for the New York Mets. County10 reports Brandon Nimmo and the Mets have been in a bit of a slump recently, but his hits in the 5th and 7th innings helped bring the team to a single point victory.

The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation has been named among the 30 finalists for this year’s National Medal for Museum and Library Service. County17 reports it’s the third institution in the state to be selected as a finalist for this award. The National Medal is given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. Winners will be announced in late May.

Visit Casper’s Wayne Stewart has been named one of Destination International’s 30 Under 30 recipients. Oil City News reports Stewart oversees all local, regional, national and international marketing initiatives for the organization.

And personal injury experts at Sweeney Merrigan Law LLP have named Wyoming as the safest state for cyclists. They looked at things like the state’s population and the total traffic fatalities and cyclist deaths per state for 2021.