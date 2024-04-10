© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, April 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 10, 2024 at 1:53 PM MDT

A former Cheyenne Post Six baseball player recently hit two home runs for the New York Mets. County10 reports Brandon Nimmo and the Mets have been in a bit of a slump recently, but his hits in the 5th and 7th innings helped bring the team to a single point victory.

The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation has been named among the 30 finalists for this year’s National Medal for Museum and Library Service. County17 reports it’s the third institution in the state to be selected as a finalist for this award. The National Medal is given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. Winners will be announced in late May.

Visit Casper’s Wayne Stewart has been named one of Destination International’s 30 Under 30 recipients. Oil City News reports Stewart oversees all local, regional, national and international marketing initiatives for the organization.

And personal injury experts at Sweeney Merrigan Law LLP have named Wyoming as the safest state for cyclists. They looked at things like the state’s population and the total traffic fatalities and cyclist deaths per state for 2021.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel