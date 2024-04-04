Disney survives internal fight over board seats

Disney CEO Bob Iger has staved off the threat of revolution at the vast media company. On Wednesday shareholders elected Iger’s preferred board, defeating activist investor Nelson Peltz and his allies’ attempts to grab seats and enact a different approach to the company whose shares continue to lose value.

Host Scott Tong gets more on the fight and what’s next from MSNBC host and chief economic correspondent Ali Velshi.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.