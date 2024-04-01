© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, April 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 1, 2024 at 12:17 PM MDT

Wyomingites could be seeing new wildlife soon. Buckrail reports the Wyoming Wild Game Department and the Wyoming Migration Initiative have released the first of 5 batches of 90 Antilopine Kangaroos. Since “Antilopine” means “antelope-like,” researchers want to learn how the kangaroos do in the antelope’s habitat.

Some residents are suing to make Wyoming winters shorter. SweetwaterNOW reports the lawsuit stems from February 2, 2023. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. Six weeks passed and winter was still in full force. The lawsuit is seeking damages for all Wyomingites who have suffered stress caused by repeated road closures, injuries from constant snow shoveling, and emotional damage caused by not seeing the ground.

And Teton County Search and/or Rescue has a new helicopter that will be used to lift illegal trailers off of Teton Pass. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports it has already pulled an tractor-trailer off the road and brought it back to Idaho.

And if all of this seems a little far-fetched, check the calendar… These stories have been shared by news organizations over the past few years, today. Happy April Fools!
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
