© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 26, 2024 at 12:59 PM MDT

A Rock Springs man helped the residents of a Jamaican city walk. SweetwaterNow reports Ron Fowler recently sent 42 walking sticks and canes made from sunflower stalks to Negril. This was part of the aid delivered by Joshua Mission to help impoverished residents. Fowler is already working on a set to send next year.

Jersey Mike’s Subs in Casper will be donating 100 percent of their sales to local nonprofit Jason’s Friends Foundation tomorrow. My Country 95.5 reports it’s part of the company’s nationwide Day of Giving. All locations will donate every dollar, not just the profit, to a local charity.

A Riverton man has new shoes thanks to an RPD officer. County10 reports Officer Don Nethicumara responded to a call of a suspicious man inside a local business, “spending a long time looking at shoes.” When Nethicumara found him, the man said he was “looking at shoes because he didn’t own a pair.” Nethicumara helped the man find his size and purchased him a pair.

And, The Steamboat Group has ranked Wyoming as the second best place for winter sports lovers. It was only beaten by Alaska.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel