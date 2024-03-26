Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 26

A Rock Springs man helped the residents of a Jamaican city walk. SweetwaterNow reports Ron Fowler recently sent 42 walking sticks and canes made from sunflower stalks to Negril. This was part of the aid delivered by Joshua Mission to help impoverished residents. Fowler is already working on a set to send next year.

Jersey Mike’s Subs in Casper will be donating 100 percent of their sales to local nonprofit Jason’s Friends Foundation tomorrow. My Country 95.5 reports it’s part of the company’s nationwide Day of Giving. All locations will donate every dollar, not just the profit, to a local charity.

A Riverton man has new shoes thanks to an RPD officer. County10 reports Officer Don Nethicumara responded to a call of a suspicious man inside a local business, “spending a long time looking at shoes.” When Nethicumara found him, the man said he was “looking at shoes because he didn’t own a pair.” Nethicumara helped the man find his size and purchased him a pair.

And, The Steamboat Group has ranked Wyoming as the second best place for winter sports lovers. It was only beaten by Alaska.