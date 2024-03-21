© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, March 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 21, 2024 at 1:31 PM MDT

A Laramie woman is bringing boot scootin’ moves to the rest of the country. WyoFile reports Susan and her son Sam Shumway broadcast songs and line dance instructions to live Zoom audiences every week. It’s part of a virtual fitness class for AARP.

The University of Wyoming 400-yard freestyle swim relay team set a new school record recently. K2Radio reports Quinn Cynor, Quinn Teller, Caleb Ozenne and Gavin Smith took third place at the Western Athletic Conference Championships, clocking in at 2 minutes 55.56 seconds.

The UW Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center’s Klancy Poor has been recognized among the top mental health first aid instructors in the nation for teaching the most first aiders in Wyoming. MHFA is a comprehensive training program that teaches participants how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use concerns among adults.

And a new study from WalletHub ranked Wyoming as having the 3rd lowest tax rate in the country. Only Alaska and Delaware had lower rates.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
