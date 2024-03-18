Around Wyoming, Monday, March 18

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 17, 1924, work began on a dial telephone system in Guernsey. On March 20, 1912, the first radio message was received in Lander from a ship at sea. On March 21, 1924, the Powell National Bank closed its doors for two months because it was afraid a bank run might happen. On March 21, 1945, Lysite in northeastern Fremont County was declared strictly “Long-haired Country.” The nearest barber was 46 miles away. On March 22, 1902, Rocky Mountain Bell Telephone established service in Casper with 49 customers. On March 23, 1904, U.S. troops arrived from the Philippines at Fort D.A. Russell in Cheyenne with two church bells, known as the Balangiga Bells, and a cannon as war trophies. The bells have since been returned to the Philippines. On March 23, 1911, the first insurance company in the state was organized. On March 23, 1991, cell phone service came to Park County.