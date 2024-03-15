Around Wyoming, Friday, March 15

In honor of International Women’s Day last Friday, F.E. Warren Air Force Base staffed one of its Missile Alert Facilities with an all-female crew. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports the base also staffed Gate 5 with an all-female force.

A Wyoming-born woman is helping keep tabs on the nation’s health. The Laramie Boomerang reports Dr. Monica Bertagnolli grew up on a ranch between Lander and Rock Springs. She was nominated by President Joe Biden last May to be the director of the National Institutes of Health. She took office in November and is the first surgeon and second woman to hold the position.

A budding Douglas artist has won the National Association of Conservation Districts’ Photo and Poster contest for her age group of seventh to ninth graders for the second year in a row. The Douglas Budget reports Abigail Ostrander drew for the theme of “One Water,” showing how all water on Earth is interconnected. Lisa Shaw of Lusk also won the photo contest in the adult division for conservation practices.

And the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs recently won their second national wrestling title in a row. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports they beat the second place team by 21.5 points.