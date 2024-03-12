© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Congressional Republicans use classified documents testimony to attack Biden's fitness for office

Published March 12, 2024 at 7:11 AM MDT

Special counsel Robert Hur testified before Congress Tuesday on Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Hur cleared Biden of wrongdoing, but Republicans seized on his description of the president as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Host Deepa Fernandes gets the latest on how the hearing went down from NPR’s Eric McDaniel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.