Auburn University student wins a new car after sinking a nearly 100-foot putt

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A University of Auburn student is the owner of a brand new car after sinking a nearly 100-foot putt. During an Auburn basketball game against Georgia on Saturday, Conor Boyle sent a golf ball through a small hole in a sign on the other end of the court, 94 feet away.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: This is for a car - a Toyota.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Money.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Yeah. He made it.

MARTÍNEZ: It's now back-to-back years that a student has sunk that putt. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

