Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 6

A Casper couple has started a foundation to support families with special needs children. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Michael and Shila Simoneaux’s son has been diagnosed with autism. They created the E. Brooks Simoneaux Foundation to help address the lack of resources in town. They hope to purchase a building to house families with special needs and are applying for grants to fund it.

A new independent film recently captured some scenes in Casper. Oil City News reports “The Cabins” tells the story of three brothers reconnecting at a funeral. Filming took place at the vacant Gladstone Building downtown and more scenes will be shot on Casper Mountain once the snow has melted. It should be ready for the festival circuit in 2025.

The Wyoming State Park Law Enforcement division was recently awarded the Platinum Excellence Award by the Park Law Enforcement Association. It recognizes park enforcement or safety agencies that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability, crime reduction, and more. This is the first time Wyoming State Parks has received the award.

And, Diana Enzi, wife of former U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, has been elected to the America’s Public Television Stations board as a Trustee of Wyoming PBS. The nonprofit membership organization helps member stations provide essential public services in education, public safety and civic leadership to the American people.