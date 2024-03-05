Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 5

The Natrona County School District’s Junior ROTC Program will be getting new equipment thanks to the National Rifle Association Foundation. K2Radio reports the program will receive $6,300 worth of air rifle range supplies such as scopes, targets, and timers.

Two University of Wyoming athletes won gold at the recent Indoor Track and Field Championships. Daniel Reynolds threw 70 feet five inches in the Weight Throw. Kareem Mersal went 24 feet nine and a quarter inches in the Long Jump. This is the first year the Pokes have competed at the Indoor Championships since 2021.

A Riverton resident has received national recognition from the National Wild Turkey Federation. Joan Eisemann is one of five recipients of the Roger M. Latham Sportsman Wild Turkey Service Award. It recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions by volunteering their personal time, energy and money to conserving the wild turkey and preserving hunting heritage.

And, according to a study by Exhale Wellness, Wyoming is the eighth best-slept state in the country. They analyzed data from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings to see which states had the lowest percentage of adults who reported sleeping, on average, fewer than seven hours a night.