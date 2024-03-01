Around Wyoming, Friday, March 1

A Gillette man has achieved his childhood dream at 40. The Gillette News Record reports Doug Schermetzler always wanted to fly planes and is now training to drive unmanned vehicles for the Army. He was recognized and awarded with an achievement medal for his “exceptionally meritorious performance” and selection as soldier leader at his graduation.

A young Wyoming pilot is preparing to fly around the world solo for the second time. K2Radio reports that on his first flight, Matt Guthmiller was the youngest person to do it at the time. He’s now 29. He’ll be doing it this time in a larger, faster, more comfortable plane though.

A local R&B artist is being played on the radio across the country. County10 reports SNOOPY D’s single “Bold When I Rolled Up” was selected by iHeartRadio to play on more than 40 stations.

And Grand Teton National Park celebrated its 95th birthday on Monday. According to the park, President Calvin Coolidge signed the bill creating a 96,000-acre park that included the Teton Range and six glacial lakes at its base. It has since expanded several times.