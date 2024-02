Already halfway through the session, we catch up on both versions of the budget bill and what lawmakers have to do now to come to a consensus. Plus, a quick review of a couple bills still making their way through including ones related to hearing aids, property taxes and public lands. WyoFile’s Maggie Mullen and Mike Koshmrl join Wyoming Public Media’s Chris Clements and David Dudley to talk through the 2024 budget session midway point.