How an infusion of cash could help the nation’s aging water infrastructure

Everyone should have the right to clean water. That’s what Vice President Kamala Harris expressed Tuesday when the administration delved into its plan to give $5.8 billion to states, territories and tribes for projects that promote access to clean drinking water and reliable wastewater systems.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Darren Olson with the American Society of Civil Engineers about the state of America’s water systems and how the new investment could help.

