Around Wyoming, Monday, February 19

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 18, 1983, convicts attempted to skyjack an airplane 20 minutes outside of Rock Springs. On February 19, 1949, Wyoming Gov. Arthur G. Crane signed the Woman Jury Bill into law, allowing women to serve on juries. On February 19, 1982, the Arena-Auditorium at the University of Wyoming was dedicated. On February 21, 1911, Campbell County was created. Eleven years later on February 21, 1922, a Cody man attributed his failing health to Prohibition. On February 22, 1897, President Grover Cleveland established the forest reserve that became Black Hills National Forest, covering large parts of what are now Crook and Weston counties. On February 22, 1898, Laramie inventor Elmer Lovejoy told the Laramie Boomerang that he planned to have his “horseless carriage ready for operation by May 1.” On February 23, 1940, it was reported that a service station attendant in Cheyenne argued with an armed robber long enough that the robber left without taking any money.