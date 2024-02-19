© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, February 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 19, 2024 at 12:56 PM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 18, 1983, convicts attempted to skyjack an airplane 20 minutes outside of Rock Springs. On February 19, 1949, Wyoming Gov. Arthur G. Crane signed the Woman Jury Bill into law, allowing women to serve on juries. On February 19, 1982, the Arena-Auditorium at the University of Wyoming was dedicated. On February 21, 1911, Campbell County was created. Eleven years later on February 21, 1922, a Cody man attributed his failing health to Prohibition. On February 22, 1897, President Grover Cleveland established the forest reserve that became Black Hills National Forest, covering large parts of what are now Crook and Weston counties. On February 22, 1898, Laramie inventor Elmer Lovejoy told the Laramie Boomerang that he planned to have his “horseless carriage ready for operation by May 1.” On February 23, 1940, it was reported that a service station attendant in Cheyenne argued with an armed robber long enough that the robber left without taking any money.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel