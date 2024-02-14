© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, February 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 14, 2024 at 2:16 PM MST

Nearly 30 years ago, the Hartville Post Office was slated to close based on the town’s declining population - but the residents were determined to not let that happen.
According to the Casper Star-Tribune, in 1996, a group of eight people created the town’s first commemorative cancellation stamp. It was turned down, but the next year, the Postal Service approved it. The commemorative cancellation stamp is used to mark mail as it comes through the post office. Normally, the cancellation stamp, also known as a postmark, is pretty basic, with a date and time, and usually ends up kind of smudged. But Hartville’s was a special design just for Valentine’s Day.
Volunteers hand stamped mail with it until 2003, when they took a brief break. Then, a local artist started designing Hartville-specific stamps each year for the town until her death in 2016. But, the stamps continued and the design still changes every year. They’ve become collector’s items. Thousands of people from around the world mail their Valentines to the Post Office for their special stamp - some with specific placement instructions, others just for the sweet designs.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
