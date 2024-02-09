Around Wyoming, Friday, February 9

A Casper girl recently competed in skiing in Slovenia. K2Radio reports Ally Wheeler competed at the Cross Country Skiing National Championships in Michigan. She finished in the top four in three races, earning a spot on the U.S. Junior National, and was one of 22 athletes who represented the U.S. overseas. She competed in five events.

Gillette College men’s basketball coach Shawn Neary recently had his 500th career win. The Gillette News Record reports the team had a perfect 6-0 conference record after that win. Neary has coached the team for 13 seasons.

Students at Wind River Schools are now free from any school meal debt. County10 reports a local bar and grill, Possum Pete’s, made a Christmas donation to cover any outstanding balances.

And, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming recently held its annual Reverse Raffle and Auction. Oil City News reports over 800 people attended the fundraiser. It was the most to ever come.