Around Wyoming, Friday, February 2

The Green River Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 60th anniversary. The Green River Star reports that to kick off the celebration, the chamber has introduced a new penny press machine. It will press one of five images into a smashed penny as a small souvenir. The images represent the spaceport, wild horses, the railroad, trona mining, and a local rock formation known as Castle Rock.

Big Horn High School and Middle School drama director Dustin Olsen has been nominated for the 2024 Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre Education. The Sheridan Press reports the award “recognizes a K-12 theater educator in the U.S. who has demonstrated monumental impact on the lives of students and who embodies the highest standards of the profession.” The winner will be announced this spring.

And University of Wyoming graduate wide receiver Ayir Asante recently played in this year’s Trillion Tropical Bowl College All-Star Football Game. The game is made up of college football players from across the country and is regularly scouted by NFL teams.