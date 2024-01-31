Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 31

A Casper man has gone viral after his death. Oil City News reports Cody Sargent was always a “giver” in life. And after he passed away unexpectedly in 2023, he was able to donate all five of his major organs. As was tradition, he was given an Honor Walk on his way to his final surgery. Over 200 people from Cody’s life lined the hospital hallways to celebrate him. The video of it has spread on social media.

A Cheyenne cowboy recently won at the National Western Stock Show. K2Radio reports Brody Cress not only won in saddle bronc riding, but he also tied his own score record while doing so. He scored 91 points.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is inviting students to enter its Junior Duck Stamp Contest. To enter, K-12 students must draw or paint a North American waterfowl selected from a list and mail it to the National Elk Refuge by March 15. Winners and honorable mentions will win prizes. The best-of-show winner for Wyoming will get to compete in the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Competition, where the winning design will be printed on next year’s Junior Duck Stamp.