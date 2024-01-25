© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 25, 2024 at 10:37 AM MST

Before last summer, there were only two states in the country that didn’t have a resident that finished Wyoming’s Cutt-Slam fishing challenge. Now, three fishers from Kentucky have changed that. Walter Montgomery, Steve Kuric and Michael Broome drove to western Wyoming in the summer and each caught the Colorado River, Snake River, Bonneville and Yellowstone cutthroat trouts. Now, only Rhoad Island hasn’t completed the challenge.

After six years of sniffing out bombs, K-9 Teca with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office has retired. According to a Facebook post, Teca has provided explosive security to President Trump, Governor Mark Gordon, and Cheyenne Frontier Days. Early in her career, she received the K-9 of the Year award. Teca will spend her retirement at home with her family.

A Green River play-by-play broadcaster and Wyoming Cowboys sideline reporter has been awarded his second National Sports Media Association Sportscaster of the Year award. SweetwaterNow reports Erick Pauley has been nominated three times and won twice. Cowboys play-by-play broadcaster Keith Kelly was also nominated this year in Wyoming.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel