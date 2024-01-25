Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 25

Before last summer, there were only two states in the country that didn’t have a resident that finished Wyoming’s Cutt-Slam fishing challenge. Now, three fishers from Kentucky have changed that. Walter Montgomery, Steve Kuric and Michael Broome drove to western Wyoming in the summer and each caught the Colorado River, Snake River, Bonneville and Yellowstone cutthroat trouts. Now, only Rhoad Island hasn’t completed the challenge.

After six years of sniffing out bombs, K-9 Teca with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office has retired. According to a Facebook post, Teca has provided explosive security to President Trump, Governor Mark Gordon, and Cheyenne Frontier Days. Early in her career, she received the K-9 of the Year award. Teca will spend her retirement at home with her family.

A Green River play-by-play broadcaster and Wyoming Cowboys sideline reporter has been awarded his second National Sports Media Association Sportscaster of the Year award. SweetwaterNow reports Erick Pauley has been nominated three times and won twice. Cowboys play-by-play broadcaster Keith Kelly was also nominated this year in Wyoming.