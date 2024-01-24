Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 24

A Riverton city garbage truck driver has gone viral. The Riverton Ranger reports Travis Lewis was driving his route early this month when he found a person trying to warm up in a dumpster. He helped her out of the dumpster, where her clothes were frozen to the bottom, and into his truck to warm up. Riverton has no shelters, so Lewis and his parents helped her warm up and get medical help before turning to social media to reconnect her with her parents.

A fully loaded cattle truck crashed on I-80 recently, overturning and trapping the cattle it was carrying. K2Radio reports local ranchers, Laramie County fire agencies, brand inspectors, a tower, and Troopers worked together to rescue 61 cattle from the wreck.

Green River High School Lady Wolves head coach Rick Carrol recently won his 400th game as a basketball coach with the school. According to SweetwaterNow, he had coached 789 games by then.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is now accepting submissions for its annual Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Contest. The winning original artwork of the western tanager will be featured on the collectible conservation stamp.