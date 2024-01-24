© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 24, 2024 at 2:28 PM MST

A Riverton city garbage truck driver has gone viral. The Riverton Ranger reports Travis Lewis was driving his route early this month when he found a person trying to warm up in a dumpster. He helped her out of the dumpster, where her clothes were frozen to the bottom, and into his truck to warm up. Riverton has no shelters, so Lewis and his parents helped her warm up and get medical help before turning to social media to reconnect her with her parents.

A fully loaded cattle truck crashed on I-80 recently, overturning and trapping the cattle it was carrying. K2Radio reports local ranchers, Laramie County fire agencies, brand inspectors, a tower, and Troopers worked together to rescue 61 cattle from the wreck.

Green River High School Lady Wolves head coach Rick Carrol recently won his 400th game as a basketball coach with the school. According to SweetwaterNow, he had coached 789 games by then.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is now accepting submissions for its annual Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Contest. The winning original artwork of the western tanager will be featured on the collectible conservation stamp.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel