Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 17, 2024 at 10:18 AM MST

A Gillette doctor is the first in the region to successfully implant a closed-loop spinal cord stimulator system. The Gillette News Record reports the surgery that Dr. John Mansell performed helps with nerve pain relief in the spinal cord.

Another doctor, Lander’s Dr. Robert A. Campbell, has released a new children’s book. County10 writes that “What Happens In Your Body When You Are Sick’ uses pictures to help kids understand what’s going on when they catch 10 of the most common childhood illnesses.

A song written long ago by Wyoming singer/songwriter Skip Ewing has gotten new life. K2Radio reports Ewing co-wrote “I Would If I Could” in the 90s. And recently, country music singer and multiple award winner Lainey Wilson decided to record it.

And, Forbes Advisor polled 10,000 dog owners across the country to determine each state’s favorite dog breed. The poll says that Wyoming’s favorite breed is the German Shepherd. They were also the second favorite overall across the country.
