Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, January 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 17, 2024 at 10:15 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 14, 1921, the Powell Tribune received its first wireless news dispatches from Paul Smith’s wireless receiver radio. Sixty years later on January 14, 1981, Peggy Simson Curry was named Wyoming’s first poet laureate by Gov. Ed Herschler. On January 15, 1910, laborers poured the last bucket of concrete to complete the Buffalo Bill Dam west of Cody. The temperature was 15 below zero. On January 15, 1968, It was reported that Wyoming Game and Fish wardens dyed antelope black throughout the state in an effort to study various herds. On January 18, 1890, a Rawlins newspaper editor said that unmarried men should be taxed $2.50. On January 19, 1911, the organization of Park County was completed, with Cody as the county seat. On January 20, 1913, Wyoming House members came to blows over who should assume the speaker’s chair.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
