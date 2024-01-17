Around Wyoming, Tuesday, January 16

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 14, 1921, the Powell Tribune received its first wireless news dispatches from Paul Smith’s wireless receiver radio. Sixty years later on January 14, 1981, Peggy Simson Curry was named Wyoming’s first poet laureate by Gov. Ed Herschler. On January 15, 1910, laborers poured the last bucket of concrete to complete the Buffalo Bill Dam west of Cody. The temperature was 15 below zero. On January 15, 1968, It was reported that Wyoming Game and Fish wardens dyed antelope black throughout the state in an effort to study various herds. On January 18, 1890, a Rawlins newspaper editor said that unmarried men should be taxed $2.50. On January 19, 1911, the organization of Park County was completed, with Cody as the county seat. On January 20, 1913, Wyoming House members came to blows over who should assume the speaker’s chair.