Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, January 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 12, 2024 at 9:51 AM MST

A historic mail cart has been restored and is now on display in Lovell. The Lovell Chronicle reports the cart was used at the Kane Post Office for decades. Once it closed though, the cart stayed in the family of the postmaster until it was donated to the Lovell-Kane Area Museum. Wagon craftsman Pat Steed had repaired it in just under two months.

Actress and film producer Sandra Bullock recently visited the state with a solemn goal. County10 reports she visited a river on what would have been the birthday of her late partner Bryan Randall who passed away in 2023. She spread his ashes along the riverbank according to his wishes.

Former University of Wyoming football head coach Craig Bohl got a special shoutout from a celebrity during the recent Arizona Bowl game. K2Radio reports actor Mark Wahlberg gave Bohl a callout wishing him well during a quick commercial on the jumbotron.

And, clothing brand Yee Yee Apparel has ranked Wyoming as the third best state for hunting.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
