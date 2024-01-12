Around Wyoming, Friday, January 12

A historic mail cart has been restored and is now on display in Lovell. The Lovell Chronicle reports the cart was used at the Kane Post Office for decades. Once it closed though, the cart stayed in the family of the postmaster until it was donated to the Lovell-Kane Area Museum. Wagon craftsman Pat Steed had repaired it in just under two months.

Actress and film producer Sandra Bullock recently visited the state with a solemn goal. County10 reports she visited a river on what would have been the birthday of her late partner Bryan Randall who passed away in 2023. She spread his ashes along the riverbank according to his wishes.

Former University of Wyoming football head coach Craig Bohl got a special shoutout from a celebrity during the recent Arizona Bowl game. K2Radio reports actor Mark Wahlberg gave Bohl a callout wishing him well during a quick commercial on the jumbotron.

And, clothing brand Yee Yee Apparel has ranked Wyoming as the third best state for hunting.