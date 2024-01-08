© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, January 8, 2023

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 8, 2024 at 5:44 PM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 7, 1941, the Wyoming Eagle reported that the state still had 130 log school structures and four of adobe or sod. On January 7, 1915, it was reported that Casper was going to reopen its recently closed red light district. On January 8, 1867, Laramie County, which encompassed most of what later became Wyoming, was established by the legislature of the Dakota Territory. On January 10, 1920, a platoon under Sheridan-raised 2nd Lt. Paul Kendall’s command defeated an attack by a Bolshevik armored train in Siberia during the Russo-Polish War. On January 12, 1886, a bill to create the University of Wyoming was introduced by the Ninth Legislature of the Territory of Wyoming. On January 12, 1878, the first issue of Carbon County News was published in Rawlins. On January 13, 1874, Laramie City, which would eventually become just Laramie, was officially incorporated.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
