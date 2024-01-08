Around Wyoming, Monday, January 8, 2023

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 7, 1941, the Wyoming Eagle reported that the state still had 130 log school structures and four of adobe or sod. On January 7, 1915, it was reported that Casper was going to reopen its recently closed red light district. On January 8, 1867, Laramie County, which encompassed most of what later became Wyoming, was established by the legislature of the Dakota Territory. On January 10, 1920, a platoon under Sheridan-raised 2nd Lt. Paul Kendall’s command defeated an attack by a Bolshevik armored train in Siberia during the Russo-Polish War. On January 12, 1886, a bill to create the University of Wyoming was introduced by the Ninth Legislature of the Territory of Wyoming. On January 12, 1878, the first issue of Carbon County News was published in Rawlins. On January 13, 1874, Laramie City, which would eventually become just Laramie, was officially incorporated.