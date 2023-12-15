Around Wyoming, Friday, December 15

A Sheridan equestrian won the 1.35 meter junior/amateur jumper grand prix class at the U.S. Hunter Jumper Association National Championship horse show. The Sheridan Press reports Whitney Wickes and her horse “Chapo” also won the top spot in the USHJA Zone 9 Medium Amateur Jumper Horse of the Year rankings. Chapo was the only horse from Wyoming to rank.

A landmark limber pine tree in Grand Teton National Park has fallen after over 400 years of growth. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the tree grew along the Snake River and was a favorite of a local bald eagle pair. Scientists had previously estimated it was only 150 to 200 years old.

A new to the state company is encouraging people to help others, even outside of the holiday season. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports NobelBiz started the Warmth Beyond Winter program to support households with single mothers throughout the year. They have already “adopted” a local family and hope to support more in the future. They are hoping others are inspired and choose to do the same.