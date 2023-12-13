Around Wyoming, Wednesday, December 13

A Clark man helped save a stranger’s life. Northern Wyoming News reports Ken Montgomery was planning to donate his kidney to a friend, but before he could, they received a successful transplant from someone else. He could have left the program then but instead decided to donate his left kidney to a recipient he had no connection to.

All of the families in Burlington, Otto, and Emblem are sharing a festive new decoration. Cowboy State Daily writes that artist Pauline Parker painted 300 wooden snowmen for every family and business from the three towns. Next year, she hopes to make wooden candy canes.

A Laramie High School team will represent the state at the National High School Mock Trial Competition in May. At the state competition, they presented plaintiff and defense sides of a fictional trial and were scored by judges and lawyers. The team also included a young courtroom artist who may participate in the sketch part of nationals.

And the University of Wyoming Art Museum has again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums - the highest national recognition in the nation.