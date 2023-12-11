© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, December 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 11, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on December 10, 1895, the Laramie Daily Boomerang published E. T. Payton’s letter, “State Insane Asylum,” detailing the abuses being perpetrated there, which he knew from experience. On December 11, 1887, the name of Green River City was modified to just Green River. On December 13, 1901, prisoners were transferred from Laramie to the new Rawlins penitentiary. On December 13, 1913, the Lincoln Highway was officially designated as the nation’s first transcontinental highway. On December 14, 1871, the second Wyoming territorial legislature nearly did away with votes for women. It failed by just one vote to override Gov. John Campbell’s veto of a bill that would have repealed the Woman Suffrage Act that was passed just two years before on December 10. On December 16, 1868, the Dakota Territorial Legislature formed Albany County and Carbon County out of the western part of Laramie County.
