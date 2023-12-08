© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
From rizz to Liz to penguins going zzzz — it's the weekly news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published December 8, 2023
From left: rizz, Liz, zzzzz
'Tis the season to use the most-hated phrase in seasonal journalism, "'Tis the season"!

'Tis also the season for end-of-year lists and honors, which means today's quiz practically wrote itself. Thanks, Wikipedia, Oxford, Pantone and Time!

This week also saw some George Santos antics, an atmospheric river, the anniversary of a childhood-scarring film, and some notable retirements. And bird news, of course.

Holly J. Morris
