Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, December 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 4, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on December 4, 1890, Wyoming legislators stayed the night at a local Cheyenne residence and were robbed while they slept. On December 6, 1902, the post office was established at Zenith in Teton County. It closed almost thirty years later and the town no longer exists. On December 7, 1875, both Johnson and Crook Counties were created. On December 8, 1873, a bill was introduced in the legislature to move the state capital to Evanston. It failed. On December 8, 1890, it was reported that the owner of the Casper meat market gave his household furniture and his wife to the town blacksmith. We don’t know why. On December 9, 1890, a bill to admit both Idaho and Wyoming as states was introduced in the U.S. Senate. On December 9, 1898, the post office was established at Garret in northern Albany County. On December 9, 1932, the first aerial motion pictures of Devils Tower were made.
