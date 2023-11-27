Monday, November 27

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 26, 1942, it was announced that there would be no outdoor lighting in Lusk that year per a request by the War Production Board. On November 27, 1903, the W. A. Denecke Bank of Casper, the oldest bank in town, was declared bankrupt. On November 27, 1914, the Sheridan Post reported that two British Army horse inspectors bought 400 horses at the Moncreiffe ranch near Big Horn. On November 28, 1915, a 94-year-old Buffalo woman “holds the record for long distance automobiling for a woman of her advanced age.” She drove from Sheridan to Buffalo. On November 28, 1946, Cheyenne police recovered a stolen car in a record time of nine minutes. On November 29, 1876, Nellie Tayloe Ross, the future first female governor in Wyoming and the country, was born in Missouri. November 30, 1927, was the first day of the Fremont County Turkey Show in Lander. On December 1, 1869, Uinta County was created. On December 2, 1941, it was reported that Wyoming had 5,600 men in the armed forces.