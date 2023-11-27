© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Giving Tuesday
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, November 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 27, 2023 at 1:03 PM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 26, 1942, it was announced that there would be no outdoor lighting in Lusk that year per a request by the War Production Board. On November 27, 1903, the W. A. Denecke Bank of Casper, the oldest bank in town, was declared bankrupt. On November 27, 1914, the Sheridan Post reported that two British Army horse inspectors bought 400 horses at the Moncreiffe ranch near Big Horn. On November 28, 1915, a 94-year-old Buffalo woman “holds the record for long distance automobiling for a woman of her advanced age.” She drove from Sheridan to Buffalo. On November 28, 1946, Cheyenne police recovered a stolen car in a record time of nine minutes. On November 29, 1876, Nellie Tayloe Ross, the future first female governor in Wyoming and the country, was born in Missouri. November 30, 1927, was the first day of the Fremont County Turkey Show in Lander. On December 1, 1869, Uinta County was created. On December 2, 1941, it was reported that Wyoming had 5,600 men in the armed forces.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel