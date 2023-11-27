© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Giving Tuesday
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

How to give to charity and avoid scams while planning for the 2023 tax season

Published November 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM MST
Giving Tuesday is right around the corner. (Getty Images)
Giving Tuesday is right around the corner. (Getty Images)

With Giving Tuesday around the corner, charity scams are on the up and there are new ways to make the most of your charitable donations while getting serious tax deductions.

Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of Jill On Money has all the details. She joins Scott Tong to dish out some salient advice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.