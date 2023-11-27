© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, November 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM MST

A sheep wagon enthusiast recently visited Thermopolis to learn more about when the industry of building them arrived in the area. Enthusiast Jim O’Rourke says sheep wagons were invented in Rawlins in the 1880s, but local blacksmiths soon started making their own versions. He checked the one at the Hot Springs County Museum and determined it was authentic, but couldn’t definitively say who built it. He will continue to search for clues.

Chadron State College in Nebraska will become home for the first female wrestler at Thunder Basin High School to sign a letter of intent. Oil City News reports Chaylin Riley joined the school’s girls’ wrestling team for its first season last year as a junior. She was the first and only girl from Campbell County to win a match at nationals and the first to go to a boys-only camp at the University of Mary in North Dakota.

And The Pioneer Woman blog predicted that Key Lime Pie was the top pie that would be served on many Wyoming Thanksgiving tables this year based on Google Trends data. Is that what you had?
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
