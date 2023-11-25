Fresh Air Weekend: The EarRegulars; Playwright Larissa FastHorse

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Jazz band the EarRegulars stop in for live music and conversation: Trumpeter Jon-Erik Kellso and guitarist Matt Munisteri, founding members of the NY band The EarRegulars, play tunes from their new album, Live at the Ear Inn.

Humor and violence collide in what might be the strongest season of 'Fargo' yet: Season 5 of the FX series kicks off with a brawl at a junior high school board meeting. When an unimposing Minnesota housewife is arrested, a string of special thrills and unexpected alliances follow.

Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse takes on the 'wild mess' of Thanksgiving: Larissa FastHorse is updating the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to make it "less harmful" to Indigenous people. She's also consulting on a new Peter Pan and has a satire called The Thanksgiving Play.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Jazz band the EarRegulars stop in for live music and conversation

Humor and violence collide in what might be the strongest season of 'Fargo' yet

Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse takes on the 'wild mess' of Thanksgiving

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.