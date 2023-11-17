© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, November 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 17, 2023 at 1:46 PM MST

Wyoming Black Hills Energy workers helped with a natural gas emergency on the border of Idaho and Washington. County17 reports the outage there was affecting 36,000 homes and businesses as of last Friday. Fourty-four employees volunteered to travel 16-22 hours away to help another utility restore service.

The Campbell County Junior Football Association’s Gladiators team will be competing in nationals. Oil City News reports the travel team of 22 sixth graders and five coaches will go to Las Vegas for the game over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This is the first year the Association team will go to a national tournament.

Fans of Taco John’s Apple Grande dessert will have a festive way to show it. K2Radio reports Wyoming’s locations are selling an Apple Grande themed “ugly” Christmas sweater. Not a sweater person? They also have an Apple Grande candle and a special edition Christmas ornament.

And SmartAsset has named Wyoming as the third best place for veterans to live. The ranking is based on the high rate of VA facilities and veterans enrolled in them and the relatively low veteran unemployment rate.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
