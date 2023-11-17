Friday, November 17

Wyoming Black Hills Energy workers helped with a natural gas emergency on the border of Idaho and Washington. County17 reports the outage there was affecting 36,000 homes and businesses as of last Friday. Fourty-four employees volunteered to travel 16-22 hours away to help another utility restore service.

The Campbell County Junior Football Association’s Gladiators team will be competing in nationals. Oil City News reports the travel team of 22 sixth graders and five coaches will go to Las Vegas for the game over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This is the first year the Association team will go to a national tournament.

Fans of Taco John’s Apple Grande dessert will have a festive way to show it. K2Radio reports Wyoming’s locations are selling an Apple Grande themed “ugly” Christmas sweater. Not a sweater person? They also have an Apple Grande candle and a special edition Christmas ornament.

And SmartAsset has named Wyoming as the third best place for veterans to live. The ranking is based on the high rate of VA facilities and veterans enrolled in them and the relatively low veteran unemployment rate.