Thursday, November 16

There were some high profile journalists at the Indian Relay Championship of Champions in Casper in September. Oil City News reports Bill Whitaker from CBS’ “60 Minutes” spent the weekend covering the relays. Zoe Goto, an award winning journalist who writes for international publications, was also there.

Two Wyoming schools are National Blue Ribbon Schools. The Powell Tribune reports this was Southside Elementary School’s second designation in nine years. Sagewood Elementary in Casper was also awarded. The Blue Ribbon designation recognizes schools that go above and beyond to elevate students’ learning experiences.

Casper is home to another national facial hair champion. K2Radio reports Austin Olson’s mustache won first place in the musketeer category at the 2023 Honest Amish Beard And Moustache National Championships. The musketeer is a long, bow shaped moustache with a pointed goatee. Olson is also a barber and some of the facial hair he worked on won in their own categories, plus, best of show.

And Lendio has ranked Wyoming as the second best state for veterans to own a business based on things like veterans’ income and new business growth.