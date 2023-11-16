© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, November 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 16, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST

There were some high profile journalists at the Indian Relay Championship of Champions in Casper in September. Oil City News reports Bill Whitaker from CBS’ “60 Minutes” spent the weekend covering the relays. Zoe Goto, an award winning journalist who writes for international publications, was also there.

Two Wyoming schools are National Blue Ribbon Schools. The Powell Tribune reports this was Southside Elementary School’s second designation in nine years. Sagewood Elementary in Casper was also awarded. The Blue Ribbon designation recognizes schools that go above and beyond to elevate students’ learning experiences.

Casper is home to another national facial hair champion. K2Radio reports Austin Olson’s mustache won first place in the musketeer category at the 2023 Honest Amish Beard And Moustache National Championships. The musketeer is a long, bow shaped moustache with a pointed goatee. Olson is also a barber and some of the facial hair he worked on won in their own categories, plus, best of show.

And Lendio has ranked Wyoming as the second best state for veterans to own a business based on things like veterans’ income and new business growth.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
