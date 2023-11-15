© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, October 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 15, 2023 at 5:04 PM MST

A painted rock from Casper has been traveling the world. K2Radio reports Jeffrey Caraway found the rock from the Casper Rocks Facebook group and has been taking it around the country and even to Venice Beach. The artist, Michelle Maynard, says it’s one of at least three of hers that’s been to another country.

There’s a new species of owl in the state. WyoFile reports a pair of barred owls bred and nested in Grand Teton National Park. Jackson photojournalist and birder Tom Stanton found them while cross-country skiing and documented the chicks and their parents over the next few months. Researchers are watching to see what the new species’ impact will be.

The Wyoming Digital Newspaper Collection has added five new historical prison newspapers to its database. The Powell Tribune reports people can now read Best Scene, J-A-B-S, Wyoming State Honor Farm, Wyoming Pen, and The New Approach. The editions range from 1915 - 1992.

And, WalletHub has ranked Wyoming as the second most charitable state in the country. The state ranked first in the Charities per Capita and Volunteer Hours per Capita categories.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
