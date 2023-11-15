Wednesday, October 15

A painted rock from Casper has been traveling the world. K2Radio reports Jeffrey Caraway found the rock from the Casper Rocks Facebook group and has been taking it around the country and even to Venice Beach. The artist, Michelle Maynard, says it’s one of at least three of hers that’s been to another country.

There’s a new species of owl in the state. WyoFile reports a pair of barred owls bred and nested in Grand Teton National Park. Jackson photojournalist and birder Tom Stanton found them while cross-country skiing and documented the chicks and their parents over the next few months. Researchers are watching to see what the new species’ impact will be.

The Wyoming Digital Newspaper Collection has added five new historical prison newspapers to its database. The Powell Tribune reports people can now read Best Scene, J-A-B-S, Wyoming State Honor Farm, Wyoming Pen, and The New Approach. The editions range from 1915 - 1992.

And, WalletHub has ranked Wyoming as the second most charitable state in the country. The state ranked first in the Charities per Capita and Volunteer Hours per Capita categories.