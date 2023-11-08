© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, November 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST

The community of Shell will be greeting visitors with a pair of new roadside signs this spring. The Greybull Standard reports the metal signs represent Shell’s connection to the Big Horn Mountains and its rich agricultural heritage. And their wooden legs will have local ranchers’ brands on them.

Douglas High School senior Payton Yost has left her name in the swimming history books. The Douglas Budget reports Yost broke a 31-year-old school record in the 200 yard freestyle by two seconds with a 2 minute 3.29 second swim. That was also the record for the Natrona County High School pool where the meet was held. And she beat her own 2021 school record in the 100 yard freestyle by just over a second in that same meet.

Sheridan American Legion baseball players Cael Hamrick and Frankie Maestri recently played for the Rockies scout team. The Sheridan Press reports it was their first time playing on the team with high school juniors and seniors from across the country. The Trooper duo were the only players from Wyoming.

And Evanston’s Cowboys Day Rodeo has won the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s most improved rodeo of the year.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
