Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, November 7

By Ivy Engel
Published November 7, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST

The Park County Library System is expanding its reach for people who aren’t able to physically get there. The Cody Enterprise reports Books Beyond Boundaries will either mail or deliver materials to people in Cody, Powell, or Meeteetse for free. Participants can ask for specific items or librarians can choose materials based on their needs and interests.

Sheridan elementary schools are working to improve their students’ literacy. The Sheridan Press reports resident Cel Hope has been bringing her therapy dogs Spirit and Hopeful to encourage young readers. They get to spend time reading to the dogs while snuggling with them. And, if students write a letter to the dogs, with some help from Hope, they write back.

Gillette students are getting a lot of first-hand experience in welding with a technological assist. The Gillette News Record reports the shop now has a virtual reality headset that students use to learn the technical aspects of welding, like angle and how to work on a variety of materials. The headset also lets people who would ordinarily not be able to take welding classes due to injury or special needs learn the skills.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
