Tuesday, November 7

The Park County Library System is expanding its reach for people who aren’t able to physically get there. The Cody Enterprise reports Books Beyond Boundaries will either mail or deliver materials to people in Cody, Powell, or Meeteetse for free. Participants can ask for specific items or librarians can choose materials based on their needs and interests.

Sheridan elementary schools are working to improve their students’ literacy. The Sheridan Press reports resident Cel Hope has been bringing her therapy dogs Spirit and Hopeful to encourage young readers. They get to spend time reading to the dogs while snuggling with them. And, if students write a letter to the dogs, with some help from Hope, they write back.

Gillette students are getting a lot of first-hand experience in welding with a technological assist. The Gillette News Record reports the shop now has a virtual reality headset that students use to learn the technical aspects of welding, like angle and how to work on a variety of materials. The headset also lets people who would ordinarily not be able to take welding classes due to injury or special needs learn the skills.