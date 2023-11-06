© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, November 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM MST

A Rozet woman has finished all 2,198 miles of the Appalachian Trail. The Gillette News-Record reports Rebecca Gray hiked from northern Georgia to Maine in just over six months. She had never done anything like this before but says she learned a lot about herself and others while on the trail.

The town of Glenrock has a new mural thanks to the newly organized Glenrock Main Street organization. The Glenrock Independent reports Laramie artist Dan Toro painted it on the side of the paper’s old building. It only took him a week to depict oil and gas, sheep, and other images representative of the town.

The American Nuclear Society recently recognized Wyoming State Representative Donald Burkhart as a 2023 Special Award recipient. The Cheyenne Post reports it is in recognition of his achievements in keeping nuclear power as part of an “all-of-the-above” energy mix for Wyoming.

And AARP is looking for military veterans who are over 65 and live in Wyoming that want to visit Washington D.C. The Wyoming Voyage of Valor will bring 20 veterans and their companions to monuments and memorials built in honor of their service and sacrifice. Nominations are due by February 1.
