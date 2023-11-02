© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, November 2

By Ivy Engel
Published November 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM MDT

A Rock Springs trucking company was critical to the filming of the recently released “Killers of the Flower Moon.” SweetwaterNow reports the movie opens with a main character riding a train. That steam locomotive and its passenger cars had to be hauled from Nevada to Oklahoma first, though. And Corthell Transportation had just the equipment to do it, though it was one of their more unusual cargos.

A Casper mechanic recently placed second in the American National Technician Competition hosted by Subaru. Oil City News reports Chris Raymond first had to win the regional competition before heading to the national one. There, he completed a written test and was given a vehicle with several problems and tasked with identifying and fixing as many as possible within a set time limit.

Wyoming has a new giant pumpkin record. County17 reports that Andy and Amy Corbin of Cheyenne broke the 2021 record with a 2,062 pound pumpkin. They beat the old record by over 500 pounds.

And according to research by Century Link, the predicted top Halloween costume in Wyoming was a zombie. Does that match up with what you saw?
