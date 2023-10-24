Tuesday, October 24

A Wyoming angler recently learned he tied the world record for the white sucker he caught six months ago. Cowboy State Daily reports Patrick Edwards caught the 6 pound 8.4 ounce fish only because he had promised his daughter he would go fishing that day. It was cold and he didn’t want to go. But the white sucker he brought in that day also broke the state record.

A Green River High School graduate will soon have a diabetic alert dog, thanks to the community’s efforts. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Elena Barrera has been raising money since April. Her black lab Storm is now training in Cody. The Grand Chapter of Wyoming Order of the Eastern Star also donated money to help cover costs once Storm has finished his training.

Rawlins Elementary Students had some new but familiar faces welcoming them to school recently. The Rawlins Times reports city employees, HF Sinclair Parco Refinery employees, and even high school athletes donated their time to the school’s drop off line.

And the National Association of Bar Executives has awarded the Wyoming Lawyer magazine a 2023 Luminary Award for Excellence in Regular Publications. This is the third Luminary Award the magazine has earned.