© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, October 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM MDT

A Wyoming angler recently learned he tied the world record for the white sucker he caught six months ago. Cowboy State Daily reports Patrick Edwards caught the 6 pound 8.4 ounce fish only because he had promised his daughter he would go fishing that day. It was cold and he didn’t want to go. But the white sucker he brought in that day also broke the state record.

A Green River High School graduate will soon have a diabetic alert dog, thanks to the community’s efforts. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Elena Barrera has been raising money since April. Her black lab Storm is now training in Cody. The Grand Chapter of Wyoming Order of the Eastern Star also donated money to help cover costs once Storm has finished his training.

Rawlins Elementary Students had some new but familiar faces welcoming them to school recently. The Rawlins Times reports city employees, HF Sinclair Parco Refinery employees, and even high school athletes donated their time to the school’s drop off line.

And the National Association of Bar Executives has awarded the Wyoming Lawyer magazine a 2023 Luminary Award for Excellence in Regular Publications. This is the third Luminary Award the magazine has earned.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel