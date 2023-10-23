© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Google sued after man drives off collapsed bridge following Google Maps

Published October 23, 2023 at 7:40 AM MDT
The Google Maps app on a smartphone. (Patrick Sison/AP)
The Google Maps app on a smartphone. (Patrick Sison/AP)

The family of Philip Paxson has sued Google, saying that he was following Google Maps on a dark and rainy night in September 2022 when he drove off a collapsed bridge in Hickory, North Carolina.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Alicia Paxson, the wife of Philip Paxson, and Mike Benz, a lawyer for the family. We reached out to Google for a statement on the case but have not heard back.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.