Aid trickles through to Gaza as conflict enters 3rd week

Humanitarian aid is finally being allowed into Gaza. More than 30 trucks made the crossing at the Egyptian border with food, water and medical supplies.

However, Israel is not allowing fuel to cross — even as aid organizations warn that fuel is vital for those in Gaza.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks to NPR’s Peter Kenyon as the conflict rumbles on.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.