Friday, October 20

Three Wyoming men saved a helicopter pilot’s life over the summer in California. Northern Wyoming News reports Erich Berryman, Taylor Horath, and Clemens Abbott traveled there to fight forest fires. While fighting one, the helicopter that was meant to drop water crashed. A new fire started from it and the three men jumped into action, freeing the pilot and radioing for aid. The pilot was airlifted from the scene and both fires were contained.

The Rock Springs Historical Museum recently received a 90-year-old Boy Scouts of America certificate. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports it belonged to a local named LeRoy Mason. The museum is looking for family in the area. LeRoy’s purple heart and European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal will also be sent to the local American Legion.

Another historic item has found a new home at the Guernsey VFW post. The Platte County Record Times reports the World War II 48-flag star belonged to US Army Private 1st Class Michael J. McDermott, who was killed in action. His sister-in-law donated the flag to the post in his honor.

And the travel app Visited listed Old Faithful as the ninth most visited World Wonder in the country.