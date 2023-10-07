Photos: War in Israel and Gaza

Updated October 10, 2023 at 10:52 PM ET

The war raging since Saturday's attack on Israel by militants from Gaza has killed at least 1,600 people. Israel has put Gaza's 2.3 million residents under full siege, with no food or fuel supplies entering, as Israel's Prime Minister vows this is only just the beginning.

The White House says at least 11 American Citizens have been killed in the fighting between Hamas and Israel.

Qatar says talks are underway aimed at freeing 36 Israeli women and children being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Officials in Doha say Qatar has been negotiating with Hamas since the group stormed into Southern Israel. The negotiations are part of a larger push by neighboring states to end the violence and protect civilian lives.

Besides the American citizens who are known to have died, the State Department says there are a number of Americans still unaccounted for.

Tues., Oct. 10:

/ Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images / Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images Tues., Oct. 10: Palestinians attend the funeral ceremony of Palestinian journalists Saeed Al-Taweel, Mohammad Sobh and other people including children who were killed in Israeli airstrikes, in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

/ Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images / Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Tues., Oct. 10: A man carries a wounded child into at al-Shifa hospital following Israeli strikes in Gaza City.

/ Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images / Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images Tues., Oct. 10: A view of destroyed buildings and debris at the al-Rimal neighborhood after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip.

Ohad Zwigenberg / AP / AP Tues., Oct. 10: Israeli soldiers take positions near Kibbutz Kfar Azza.

/ Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images / Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images Tues., Oct. 10: A salvo of rockets is fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza towards Israel.

/ Ilia yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images / Ilia yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images Tues., Oct. 10: A man holds his child while taking cover behind a vehicle amid a rocket attack from Gaza.

/ Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images / Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images Tues., Oct. 10: Palestinian civilians and rescuers help clear the rubble in the heavily bombarded city center of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip following overnight Israeli shelling.

/ Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images Tues., Oct. 10: Smoke billows after a strike by Israel on the port of Gaza City.

/ Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images / Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images Tues., Oct. 10: A view of debris of a municipality building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

/ Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images / Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images Tues., Oct. 10: Palestinian children inspect a damaged car following Israeli shelling in the city center of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

/ Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images / Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images Tues., Oct. 10: People mourn during the funeral of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli shelling in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Ohad Zwigenberg / AP / AP Tues., Oct. 10: A window pierced by bullets is seen from inside a house in kibbutz Kfar Azza.

/ Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images / Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Tues., Oct. 10: Palestinians mourn next to the body of a victim killed in Israeli shelling, during a mass funeral in Gaza City.

/ Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images / Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Tues., Oct. 10: A young man looks at bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling during a mass funeral in Gaza City.

/ Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images Tues., Oct. 10: Palestinians inspect the massive destruction from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's al-Rimal district.

Francisco Seco / AP / AP Tues., Oct. 10: Mourners react during the funeral of Israeli soldier Benjamin Loeb, a dual Israeli-French citizen, in Jerusalem.

/ Mohamed Zaanoun/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty / Mohamed Zaanoun/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Tues., Oct. 10: A view of a building destroyed by an Israeli missile strike in Gaza, Palestine.

Hussein Malla / AP / AP Tues., Oct. 10: A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over Bastra Farms in the disputed Shebaa Farms territory, south Lebanon.

Mon., Oct. 9:

Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Mon., Oct. 9: An injured Palestinian kid is seen after Israeli airstrikes at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza Strip.

Maya Alleruzzo / AP / AP Mon., Oct. 9: A woman cries during the funeral of Israeli Col. Roi Levy at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem.

Ohad Zwigenberg / AP / AP Mon., Oct. 9: Israelis evacuate a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel.

Mahmud Hams / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Mon., Oct. 9: Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on buildings in the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip.

Erik Marmor / AP / AP Mon., Oct. 9: Israelis inspect a damaged residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel.

Ohad Zwigenberg / AP / AP An Israeli firefighter kneels to compose himself after he and his colleagues extinguished cars set on fire by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

Mahmud Hams / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Mon., Oct. 9: Palestinians inspect the destruction in a neighborhood heavily damaged by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City's Shati refugee camp.

Jalaa Marey / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Mon., Oct. 9: Israeli soldiers in an armoured vehicles drive along a street near northern town of Kiryat Shmona close to the border with Lebanon.

Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Mon., Oct. 9: Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on buildings in the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip.

Jack Guez / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Mon., Oct. 9: Israeli emergency responders take cover during a rocket attack near the border with Gaza.

Adel Hana / AP / AP Mon., Oct. 9: Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

Sun., Oct. 8:

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 8: Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City.

Oded Balilty / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 8: Israelis inspect the rubble of a building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Ahmad Salem / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Sun. Oct. 8: A destroyed mosque following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.

Maya Alleruzzo / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 8: A relative of an Israeli missing since a surprise attack by Hamas militants near the Gaza border, is overcome by emotion during a press conference in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Eyad Baba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Oct. 8: Rockets fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City are intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defense missile system.

Menahem Kahana / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Sun., Oct. 8: Israeli forces cross a main road in their self-propelled howitzer as additional troops are deployed near the southern city of Sderot.

Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Oct. 8: Residents check the damage following Israeli air strikes in Gaza City.

Oded Balilty / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 8: Israelis inspect the rubble of a building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Mahmud Hams / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images A missile explodes in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike.

Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Oct. 8: People inspect the ruins of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes.

Jalaa Marey / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Oct. 8: An Israeli sodleir prays standing in front of a Merkava tank on the outskirts of the northern town of Kiryat Shmona near the border with Lebanon.

Ohad Zwigenberg / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 8: Israelis run to take cover in a shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza strip, in Ashkelon, Israe

SAID KHATIB / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Oct. 8: People gather at a mosque to pray over the bodies of the Abu Quta family and their neighbors, killed in Israeli strikes on the Palestinian city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Sun., Oct. 8: Trucks carry heavy armored vehicles and tanks of Israeli army as Israel tightens measures by the army, police and other security forces.

Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun. Oct. 8: An Israeli missile launched from the Iron Dome defense missile system attempts to intercept a rocket, fired from the Gaza Strip, over the city of Netivot in southern Israel.

Sat., Oct. 7:

Tsafrir Abayov / AP / AP Sat, Oct. 7: Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians gather around an Israeli army vehicle that Palestinian militants drove from Israel into Gaza, in Shejaiya, Gaza Strip.

Moti Milrod / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 7: An ambulance takes away a person injured from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: A young woman reacts as she speaks to Israeli rescuers in Tel Aviv.

Oren Ziv / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Journalists take cover behind cars as Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian fighters near the Gevim Kibbutz, close to the border with Gaza.

Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Israeli fire brigade teams douse the blaze in a partking lot outside a residential building following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.

Majdi Fathi / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians and militants from the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades run towards the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: A man stands in front of a damaged shop in Tel Aviv.

Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: People standing on a rooftop watch as a ball of fire and smoke rises above a building in Gaza City.

Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Children are seen in a destroyed house after Israeli attacks in Gaza City, Gaza.

Ahmad Gharabali / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Members of the Israeli frorces take cover on the side of a street in Ashkelon as sirens wail while barrages of rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Smoke rises as the clashes between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces continue on the streets of Beit Hanun.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 7: Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Relatives of Palestinians, killed by Israeli forces during airstrike clashes, mourn after they were taken to the morgue of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza.

Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians inspect the destroyed buildings after a rocket attack by Israeli air forces targeting a shopping center in the Gaza Strip, Gaza.

Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: A salvo of rockets is fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City toward Israel.

Tsafrir Abayov / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 7: Cars burn after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot and a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel.