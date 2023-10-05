Thursday, October 5

A Cheyenne resident recently won gold at Jiu-Jitsu Con in Las Vegas. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Mel Matos started training only two years ago. Since then, she has won multiple major championships.

Earlier this week, two world records were broken at the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course in Rawlins. Golfweek reports that Kyle Berkshire set the new long drive record by hitting the ball just over 579 yards, which is 26 yards farther than the previous record. He also set the record for ball speed off the club at 241.7 mph.

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Executive Director has been elected to lead the Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives. The Rock Springs Rocketminer reports Devon Brubaker will lead the group of airport operators in eight states and five Canadian territories for the next year.

And two men are in hot water after trying to bring attention to a dispute in an unusual way. The Sundance Times reports the father-son duo used bleach to paint markings, including drawings of penises, on 195 cattle belonging to their neighbor. They claim it was to bring attention to broken fences that weren’t being fixed quickly enough.